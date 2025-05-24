Group One Trading LLC Buys New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

