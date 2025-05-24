GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.28. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 402,917 shares trading hands.

GSI Technology Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

