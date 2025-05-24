HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,031,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

