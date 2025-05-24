Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,369 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

NYSE HAE opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

