Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.95 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 272.60 ($3.69). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.62), with a volume of 740,921 shares changing hands.

Hammerson Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 346.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -273.62%.

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 44,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.24), for a total value of £106,376.51 ($144,005.02). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 55,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £148,635 ($201,211.59). Company insiders own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

