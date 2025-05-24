HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

HONE stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after buying an additional 131,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

