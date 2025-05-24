Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2%

HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

