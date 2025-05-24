Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.84 ($15.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,287 ($17.42). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,254.70 ($16.99), with a volume of 1,212,456 shares changing hands.

Hiscox Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.84. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

