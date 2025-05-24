Home Depot Q2 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.20. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

