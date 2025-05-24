Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

