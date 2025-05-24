Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,651,714 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $4,409,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,734,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.