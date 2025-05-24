Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hyatt Hotels worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.