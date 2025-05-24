IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,103,000 after buying an additional 429,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 324,866 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $120.84.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

