Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Incyte were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after buying an additional 544,080 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $121,890,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 237.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Incyte

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.