Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 357.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,457,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Trading Down 0.7%

IOSP stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

