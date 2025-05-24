Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $187.50 and traded as high as $208.30. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $206.61, with a volume of 967,919 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.