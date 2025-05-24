Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 404.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 84,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.