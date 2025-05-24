ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.43 and last traded at $58.88. 238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.