Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,709 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

