ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.80 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.45 ($1.08). ITV shares last traded at GBX 78.05 ($1.06), with a volume of 7,113,925 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 398,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £271,121.44 ($367,025.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 267,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £211,121.18 ($285,800.97). 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITV Company Profile

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

Further Reading

