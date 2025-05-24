J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.40 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($9.91). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 717.45 ($9.71), with a volume of 1,029,882 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
