Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIG stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

