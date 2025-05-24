Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 7,235 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.