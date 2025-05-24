Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after buying an additional 455,757 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 1,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.