Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,966,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,267,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,176,269. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

