Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,934 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Stock Down 2.0%
NYSE:PAY opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.61. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
