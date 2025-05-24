Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 565 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

