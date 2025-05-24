Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOW. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 849,408 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 452,033 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 230,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,039 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

