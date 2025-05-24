Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $16,081,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $835,000.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
CURB opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CURB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
