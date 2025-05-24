Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $16.83 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

