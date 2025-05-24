Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

