Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,062,000 after purchasing an additional 673,076 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $21,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 291,905 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

