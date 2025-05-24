Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.02 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AES by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 18,047.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Up 3.9%

AES stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.