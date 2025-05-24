Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 183.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 788,762 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

