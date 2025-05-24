Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 883,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,989,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 337,026 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

