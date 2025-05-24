Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 573,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,629 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

