Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Solventum Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE SOLV opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

