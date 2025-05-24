Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DVA opened at $138.30 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

