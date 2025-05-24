Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $867,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.7%

Imperial Oil stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.