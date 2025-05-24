Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 576,438 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 203,192 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

