Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $977,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 579.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 205,657 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

