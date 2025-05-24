Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. The trade was a 2.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $201,485 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

