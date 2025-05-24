Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 372,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 156,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

