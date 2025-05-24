Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 1.3%

Karat Packaging stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

