Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

