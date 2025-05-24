Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.09 Million in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,563.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,349.76. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.