Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 635,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 369,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.68 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

