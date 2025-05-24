Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,400.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,695.62. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

