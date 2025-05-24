Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 251 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,195 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 153,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 2.0%

CE opened at $52.46 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.