Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,710 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of TH opened at $7.37 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

